6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Debbie and Priya’s revenge on Al and Manpreet’s past revealed

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) learns hell hath no fury like two sassy soap females scorned as Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) and Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) get revenge on the two-timing fella.

Also, the past comes back to haunt Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), but why did she fake her death years ago? And killer Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) makes a big decision about her future.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 25th – 29th January 2021.

Debbie and Priya confront Al

Finally, the smug smile is wiped from Al’s face when the two women in his life turn the tables and reveal they’ve joined forces to teach him a lesson. About time too. As Debbie spontaneously proposes, eager Al says yes – just as his actual fiancée Priya steps out of the shadows and he twigs he’s been played and they’ve both turned against him.

Having also framed him for defrauding the Tates, Al is up a narrow creek without the proverbial paddle, so what next for the womanising businessman? And how strong is the alliance between Debbie and Priya – can he convince either of them to forgive him?

Charles and Manpreet’s mysterious past

As soon as she sets eyes on new vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), Manpreet panics and tries to get the cleric alone – but why? Turns out these two have a shared history, and it’s beyond complicated. For starters, he calls her by a different name, Saira, and acts like he’s seen a ghost when they come face-to-face.

That’s because he thought Manpreet/Saira was dead! So what’s going on here? Manpreet has form when it comes to keeping secrets, having already hidden addictions and estranged siblings, but this is next level stuff. Can she convince Charles to keep quiet about their past, whatever it is?

Killer Harriet quits the church

Harassed Harriet is on the edge and decides she can’t continue as a vicar any more in the state she’s in – before the Bishop boots her out, she’s resigning and leaving the church forever. And with little hope of Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) seeing her son again thanks to her stepmother, Harriet feels she can’t repent for her sins.

Shocked co-clergy Charles tries to change her mind but she’s adamant. After the year she’s had it’s no surprise, but does this mean her dark secret about murdering DI Malone will finally be dug up? Pun completely intended, by the way.

Luke and Ethan’s secret passion

Charles’s son Ethan Anderson (Emile John) has got himself involved in all manner of village business since he arrived, including the thought-provoking unconscious racial bias storyline that saw him wrongly arrested for drug possession.

A plot of a decidedly different nature simmers along this week as his intriguing connection to Luke Posner (Max Parker) is explored – the chef quietly collars the lawyer insists he isn’t gay, and is happy with Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins). Yeah, right. Are these two the next Robron?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) has a lot to prove to her family for her recent bad behaviour, so when the clan suspect Sarah Sugden (Katy Hill) is still hanging out with drug dealing bad boy Danny Harrington (Louis Healey) the gobby gran gets involved and makes a call. Can she make up for her mistakes by keeping Sarah on the straight and narrow?

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is rattled when Juliette, mother of his son Carl, shows up unannounced after a prolonged period of having pretty much nothing to do with their offspring. Emmerdale producers teased a life-changing storyline is about to kick off for Jimmy and wife Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), which this week is sure to set up. What does Juliette want?

