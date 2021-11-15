Emmerdale and Coronation Street cancelled tonight for football

It’s bad news for soap fans who were hoping to catch up with Coronation Street and Emmerdale tonight, as the ITV favourites’ regular Monday airings have been cancelled this week to make way for the San Marino v England match.

Advertisement

The football will kick off at 7:45pm, with coverage starting at 7pm, which clashes with the soaps’ usual schedule. The World Cup qualifier match will see the Three Lions attempt to secure their place in Qatar 2022, and should offer plenty of action to make up for the lack of news from the cobbles and the Dales.

Of course, it’s not the first time soaps have been pushed aside in schedule shake-ups to make way for sporting events, with EastEnders, Corrie and Emmerdale all moving to an early on-demand release while the Euros were on this summer.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Luckily, viewers won’t have to wait too long to find out what happens. Though new Corrie episodes usually arrive Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, tomorrow (Tuesday 16th November) will see a brand new hour-long episode drop on ITV at 8pm. Emmerdale will also have an hour-long episode tomorrow at its usual 7pm time.

This week on Coronation Street, Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) is still grieving the death of his mum when a prank backfires, Kelly’s (Millie Gibson) dire situation gets worse and a familiar face returns.

Meanwhile in Emmerdale, Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) has a new target in mind, while Noah (Jack Downham) and Chloe Harris’ (Jessie Elland) Romeo and Juliet romance continues in Shakespearean style. It’s also possible that someone might be leaving the village for good…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street and Emmerdale pages for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.