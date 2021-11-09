6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Meena targets her next victims and Noah goes on the run with Chloe

Killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) sets her sights on Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) when he saves her from a dangerous situation – has the psychopath found her next target?

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) panic when Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) and Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) go on the run, Al Chapman (Michael Wilding) tries to seduce Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and is Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) secretly planning to leave the village?

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 15th – 19th November 2021.

Meena’s next victims

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) are on a romantic holiday in Portugal, and if they’ve got any sense they’ll stay there because back in the village Meena is working out how to win back her man and get revenge on her rival. Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) firmly tells the nurse to get over being dumped by Dave and leave her housemate alone, not realising she’s just made a deadly enemy…

Maleveont Meena breaks into Amy and Vic’s place while it’s empty and takes out her frustrations by trashing it. Amy later reports the break-in and points the finger at bitter Meena, who of course plays dumb. The girls almost come to blows in the middle of Main Street until Billy appears on the scene and stops them tearing chunks out of each other. Worryingly, murdering Meena goes gooey-eyed for Billy, praising him for coming to her rescue… Has the serial killer identified a new target for her obsessive affections?

Noah and Chloe on the run

Star-crossed lovers Noah and Chloe continue to see each other in secret, despite Kerry’s warning her dodgy dad wouldn’t approve and Charity not wanting her son anywhere near the teen in case he’s dragged into her shady family’s world (that’s rich, coming from a Dingle).

Desperate to escape her unhappy life, Chloe tells Noah they must run away if they want to be together and the twosome take off. Kerry is warned by the Harris clan’s thugs if she doesn’t find them then Amy and Kyle will be in danger, so she teams up with Charity to track the pair down. Thankfully Noah and Chloe are found, but Kerry can’t bring herself to return the redhead to her prison of a posh pad where every move is monitored by her father from behind bars. Can she save Chloe without risking her own family’s safety?

Will Al seduce Chas?

Never mind ditching home-cooked fayre for microwave meals, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what Al has planned for the Woolpack as he eyes turning the beloved boozer into luxury flats – and he’ll do whatever it takes to get his business partners onside.

Aswell as suggesting contracts with alternative suppliers and reveals new staff uniforms, Al turns the charm on with Chas to win her over. Not one for simpering she tells him to stop being inappropriate, but when Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) is called away for work Al invites her to a swanky corporate dinner and Chas appears to melt in the face of his attention… There was a spark once before, is it being reignited?

Ben leaves Aaron?

With his career at the HOP cut unceremoniously short thanks to spineless boss Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) fitting him up to take responsibility for the survival challenge disaster, Ben is brushing up his CV and looking for a new job.

Boyfriend Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is supporting his other half until he finds work, not realising Ben is applying for positions a lot further afield than Hotten – such as Cornwall… Why the secrecy? Is Ben planning to leave Aaron because he punched Jai, or plucking up the courage to see if they can make their relationship long-distance in case he can’t find local employment? This doesn’t bode well for the boys…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Kim Tate (Claire King) and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) may not have parted on the best of terms before she went away, but he’s desperate for her to return so he doesn’t have to spend another awkward night in at Home Farm with Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles). Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) teases her dad his new housemate has the hots for him, and when Bern suggests a cosy meal for two he makes his excuses. Nice try, but we all know man-eater Bernice will stop at nothing to get her guy…

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) feels bad enough for dumping lovely Rishi Sharma (Bahsker Patel), then splitting up Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) and Andrea just hours before she burnt to death. So the GP doesn’t need busybody Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) laying into her about how badly Rishi is taking their break-up. Button it, Bren, last time you poked your nose into someone’s business you got battered by Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry). Can Manpreet make things right?