EMERGENCY hospital dash for Tim in Coronation Street...
It's not looking good when he's struck down by chest pains...
It's been a stressful time for Coronation Street cabbie Tim Metcalfe (played by Joe Duttine) of late. His wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) was trapped and almost killed during the factory disaster. And Sally has had a proper big fallout with her sister Gina Seddon (Connie Hyde). Families, eh?
But on Sunday 31 March, it appears it's all too much for Tim when he begins to feel unwell but puts it down to indigestion.
However, when Gina calls in at the cab office, she's shocked at how unwell Tim looks. But should she raise her concerns to sister Sally, considering the siblings are not speaking and Sally reckons everyone would be better off if Gina left Weatherfield!
Meanwhile, Tim is at home when he is struck by more chest pains that spread down his arm...
Afraid something is seriously wrong with Tim, Gina hurries around to No.8 to warn Sally and urges her to call an ambulance! But will Sally take Gina's warning seriously or tell her to mind her own business?
In which case, things could be about to take a fatal turn for Tim...
