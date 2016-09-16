Yes, that is Cassandra from Only Fools and Horses on tonight's EastEnders
Actress Gwyneth Strong makes a guest appearance in Friday's episode of the BBC1 soap
You can stop your Google searching now, EastEnders fans. Yes, that is actress Gwyneth Strong - AKA Cassandra from Only Fools and Horses - playing Linda's rival at the Queen Vic darts match.
Tonight's episode of the BBC1 soap sees the game thrown into chaos when players continue to drop out - all of which forces Linda into taking a place on the team.
And when opposing team leader Geraldine Clough arrives, she's soon demanding an unbiased referee and picking a random customer in the Vic - but is there more to the situation than there initially seems?
Gwyneth Strong in EastEnders with Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright (above) and with Nicholas Lyndhurst in Only Fools and Horses (below)
Since her time playing Rodney's love interest (and later wife) in Only Fools and Horses, Strong has guest-starred in no end of TV dramas with screen credits including roles on Silent Witness, A Touch of Frost, Casualty and The Great Train Robbery.
And in a piece of trivia that may be of interest to soap fans, she's been married to Eldorado star Jesse Birdsall since 2000, the pair now having two children together.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.