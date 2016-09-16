And when opposing team leader Geraldine Clough arrives, she's soon demanding an unbiased referee and picking a random customer in the Vic - but is there more to the situation than there initially seems?

Gwyneth Strong in EastEnders with Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright (above) and with Nicholas Lyndhurst in Only Fools and Horses (below)

Since her time playing Rodney's love interest (and later wife) in Only Fools and Horses, Strong has guest-starred in no end of TV dramas with screen credits including roles on Silent Witness, A Touch of Frost, Casualty and The Great Train Robbery.

More like this

And in a piece of trivia that may be of interest to soap fans, she's been married to Eldorado star Jesse Birdsall since 2000, the pair now having two children together.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.