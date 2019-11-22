So if you were planning on watching Friday's visit to Walford in real time, and want to avoid the politics, you better set yourself a reminder…

Friday's episode features an impulsive proposal of marriage from Max Branning to girlfriend Ruby Allen, who is starting to feel the age gap after he was mistaken for his other half's dad, and there's a big shock in store for Martin Fowler.

When the stallholder tries to track down wife Stacey Fowler so he can tell her Ben Mitchell has dropped his vendetta and it's safe for her to come home, a stranger's arrival and a bombshell from Jean lead to a devastating discovery.

Elsewhere, unlikely romance begins to blossom between Karen Taylor and Billy Mitchell when the mouthy mum has a trial working at the E20. What does this mean for Billy's quest to win back estranged wife Honey Mitchell, currently trapped in a coercive relationship with cheating dentist Adam Bateman?

