What time is EastEnders on tonight? Double EastEnders while Euro 2020 is on

It is all change for EastEnders as we now have a new way to consume our Walford goodness with the whole weeks’ worth of episodes being uploaded to BBC iPlayer at the start of the week – did somebody say soap binge watch?

The change is happening because of Euro 2020 and it should be a welcome one for most who don’t like having their soaps tampered with to make way for football. The change began this week for EastEnders and it is said to be in play throughout the entirety of the Euros tournament.

But if for some reason you do not have access to the BBC iPlayer and you want to watch them the traditional way on BBC One, you still can – but the days and times will be different.

Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight?

Well, EastEnders is on tonight, 11th June, but the time has changed slightly – as has the amount of Walford goodness we will be able to watch. So if you’re tuning in live for the episodes, the next EastEnders episode will be on tonight, Tuesday, 15th June at 7:35pm and we have a double episode to enjoy!

If football is not your thing and you won’t be tuning in for France v Germany on ITV, you can instead switch over to BBC One for the latest drama from the Square which is sure to be just as dramatic as the big football game of the day.

When is EastEnders on next week?

For the first week of this revamped way to watch EastEnders, we only have two visits to Walford on BBC One – but they are both hour-long visits so we will still be getting the regular amount of episodes – just over two days instead of four.

Tuesday, June 15th at 7.35pm – Double episode

Wednesday, June 16th at 7.35pm – Double episode

As for next week, here’s when you can watch the show the traditional way.

Tuesday, 22nd June at 7pm.

Thursday, 24th June at 7.40pm – Double episode

Friday, 25th June at 7.45pm

We’ll report back with the following week’s schedule when we have it – which is currently planned to be the last week for the show to be bouncing around the schedule.

Is EastEnders moving to streaming permanently?

Right now, the answer is no. This is just for the duration of Euro 2020 and once that is over, EastEnders will be back to its regular schedule on BBC One.

However, the soap has taken a hit in the ratings lately and if this temporary change to a streaming debut attracts more viewers then we imagine that conversations will be had about doing something similar to this on a full-time basis.

