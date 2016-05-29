Watch EastEnders star Lacey Turner win Best Actress at the British Soap Awards - see her speech in full
The Walford star takes to the stage at London's Hackney Empire
EastEnders star Lacey Turner has picked up Best Actress at this year's British Soap Awards for her critically acclaimed work portraying Stacey's postpartum psychosis - and you can see her speech right here!
Turner, who returned to the BBC1 soap in 2014, thanked exiting executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins for "letting me come home", as well as acknowledging the support of mental health charities Mind and Bipolar UK, plus co-star James Bye.
It was a strong night for 28-year-old Turner who also won Best Female Dramatic Performance, while Stacey's psychosis also won in the Best Storyline category.
You can watch Lacey Turner give her acceptance speech below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
More like this
The British Soap Awards are on ITV tonight at 8pm.