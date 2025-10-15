❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders legends pay tribute to Tony Caunter, Roy Evans star, who has died aged 88
Patsy Palmer and Michelle Collins are among those remembering the late actor.
Subscribe to Radio Times – 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 15 October 2025 at 10:24 am
Authors
Molly MossTrends Writer
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.
Ad
Ad
Ready to jump in? 5 weeks for £2
Find the latest must-watch autumn dramas and so much more when you subscribe to Radio Times. Last chance – offer ends 16th October.
Subscribe now
Ad