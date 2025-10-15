EastEnders cast members have paid tribute to Tony Caunter after his death at the age of 88.

Ad

Best known for playing the role of car dealer Roy Evans in the BBC soap, the news of the star’s passing was confirmed by his family.

"It is with enormous sadness that we bring the curtain down on our wonderful and hugely loved father, Tony Caunter, who died peacefully yesterday evening, just eight days after his beloved wife of 63 years, Fran, also passed away," his family shared.

"Dad was 88 years old. After a long and fulfilling life on and off screen and stage, Tony leaves a daughter and three sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.

"We would like to thank the NHS staff at Eastbourne District General Hospital for their incredible care during his final hours, and to everyone at Eastbourne Gardens nursing home for the care and compassion they have given dad over the past two months."

Caunter portrayed Roy on the BBC soap between 1994 and 2003, with the character introduced as a romantic interest for Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement), who he went on to marry.

He was involved in multiple key storylines over the years including one in which he discovered his partner Pat had been having an affair with her ex and Peggy Mitchell’s husband, Frank Butcher (Mike Reid).

Caunter also starred in other TV series including Pennies From Heaven, Tumbledown, Juliet Bravo and Boon, which starred EastEnders’ Michael Elphick.

In a statement to The Sun, St Clement paid tribute to her beloved co-star.

"I am very saddened to hear of Tony’s passing," she said. "He was not only a lovely man, but a true gentleman to work with."

EastEnders also shared a tribute to the actor on social media, which read: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Tony Caunter.

"Tony will forever be loved and respected by everyone at EastEnders for his warmth, kindness and humour as well as being greatly remembered by all those at home who instantly took Roy to their hearts.

"Roy will always be remembered for his great love of Pat, despite him famously declaring his distaste in her choice of earrings, which gave us all one of Walford's greatest love affairs.

"Tony will never be forgotten by all those who worked alongside him for many years and everyone at EastEnders sends their love and condolences to Tony's family and friends."

Writing in the comments, Bianca Jackson star Patsy Palmer added: "Beautiful memories of a beautiful man. So kind and funny in a time when my career was full of creativity and kindness and freedom. God bless you."

Michelle Collins, who plays Cindy Beale in EastEnders, also wrote: "Lovely man ! Xxx."

Former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson, who played his on-screen son Barry Evans, shared his condolences following the sad news too.

He posted a picture of them together on Instagram and captioned the image: "RIP Tony Caunter."

Ad

He added: "He was like a second father to me and taught me so much about acting and life. A great actor and a great man. I will miss him so much."