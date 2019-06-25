The reason for the amendment is down to BBC1 now showing the Women's World Cup quarter-final match between Norway and England from Thursday at 7.30pm.

The additional knock-on effect is that the episode of EastEnders originally set to be shown on Friday 28 June at 8.00pm will now be broadcast on Thursday 27 June at 7.00pm. So there is now NO episode of EastEnders showing this coming Friday.

Devotees of continuing dramas have had to get used to several alterations of late, due partly to sport, but also thanks to the recent debate between candidates vying to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.

More like this

For those hoping to keep track of what's happening when, here's a summary of EastEnders and Holby City events set to be shown tonight:

7.30pm EastEnders

Max struggles to get Mel off his mind and invites her for a drink - unaware today is the day of Hunter's sentencing. Ian and Kathy are shocked when Bobby turns up with a bruised face and assume Max is responsible. Tiffany is fed up with Sonia worrying about her, so she tells Jack to drop things with Fraser. Jean meets a man at her chemotherapy appointment who proceeds to annoy her. Adrian Edmondson joins the cast.

8.00pm Holby City

Xavier tries to build bridges with Donna, but she is still deeply hurt after what happened last week. Fletch is anxious about his first official date with Ange, and he has even more reason to be worried when Hanssen asks him to stop Ange's out-of-hours surgeries. Cameron can't quite shift his feelings of unease around Evan, and when he overhears a phone call his suspicions seem to be confirmed.

9.00pm EastEnders

Jack and Fraser come to blows and the situation soon gets out of hand. Mel spins Rainie a lie so she can get into Jack's house and get her hands on his money. Kathy berates Ian for not being supporting enough of Bobby, Stacey tells Daniel to leave Jean alone and Gray tries to win Mitch round. Lola is pleased when Denise offers her a job at the salon - only to be deflated when she sees Jay and Ruby making amends.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.