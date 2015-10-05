"The audience is starting to realise that the baby may not be Martin's," says the show boss in the Sun's TV Soap magazine, perhaps referring to an off-screen dalliance between Stacey and fellow market-stall holder Kush (Davood Ghadami).

Regular EastEnders watchers have seen Stacey merely sharing a kiss with Kush, who is currently engaged to be married to Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar).

But Treadwell-Collins's words will surely fuel fan theories that things have actually gone further than the odd impromptu snog...

