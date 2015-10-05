Stacey's baby may not be Martin's, says EastEnders boss
Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins hints at a new paternity riddle on the BBC1 soap
EastEnders's executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins has hinted that devotees of the BBC1 soap could be in for a new Who's the Daddy? mystery.
Viewers may be under the impression that Stacey (Lacey Turner) is currently expecting Martin's (James Bye) baby. But could there be a twist ahead in this particular plotline?
"The audience is starting to realise that the baby may not be Martin's," says the show boss in the Sun's TV Soap magazine, perhaps referring to an off-screen dalliance between Stacey and fellow market-stall holder Kush (Davood Ghadami).
Regular EastEnders watchers have seen Stacey merely sharing a kiss with Kush, who is currently engaged to be married to Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar).
But Treadwell-Collins's words will surely fuel fan theories that things have actually gone further than the odd impromptu snog...
You can watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week's episodes of EastEnders below.
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.