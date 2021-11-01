Robert Kazinsky returns to EastEnders as Sean Slater in surprise guest appearance

Sean Slater made a shock return to Walford tonight (1st November), with EastEnders star Robert Kazinsky making a guest appearance in the latest episode.

Kazinsky, who played Stacey Slater’s brother on the soap from 2006 until 2009 before returning for a short stint in 2019, reprised his role as Sean tonight for a one-off appearance.

The episode saw Sean visit Jean (Gillian Wright) and sister Stacey (Lacey Turner) to persuade Stacey’s wife Eve to leave her alone after receiving a call from his mum.

However, once Sean realised that Eve (Heather Pearce) may not be the person Jean thought after Stacey told him that they needed Eve’s help to deal with Suki (Balvinder Sopal), he changes his opinion on his sister’s new bride – but it was too late, as she’d seemingly disappeared.

Kazinsky last appeared on EastEnders as Sean back in 2019, when Jean was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and Sean returned to help look after his ill mother.

Stacey secretly married her prison cellmate Eve whilst serving time for assault, with Lacey Turner recently telling RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview: “Eve couldn’t get released as she doesn’t have a stable home to go to on the outside, so here comes Stacey, who loves an underdog, ready to save her.

“She’ll go to great lengths to help the people she cares about, so offered to marry Eve and let her live with the Slaters. It’s not romantic in any way, Eve is gay but doesn’t fancy Stacey, she’s grateful for what she’s doing and they love each other like family.”

