The show's official Twitter account released the clip of Steve picking up the bill for Fiona's tonic (50p? Obviously not a Fever Tree) when they run into each other at the bar and exchange a few flirty words.

Actors Simon Gregson - who struggles to fill out his over-sized denim jacket - and Angela Griffin were 19 and 18 respectively at the time, hence their fresh young faces.

Check it out below.

Steve recently learnt hairdresser Emma Brooker could be his daughter, after it was revealed Fiona was her estranged mum and she was pregnant when she left Weatherfield in 1998 after dumping Steve for cheating on her with her best mate.

More like this

Advertisement