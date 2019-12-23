Finding out the man he welcomed into the family – as the daddy of granddaughter Peggy, and the future husband of daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) – has been playing away with his wife sends Phil into a spin.

Ben (Max Bowden) tries to calm his demented dad down, setting the scene for what promises to be an unmissable showdown on Christmas Day as Phil confronts Sharon with the truth and plots to get his own back on her and Keanu.

Exactly what form Phil's terrible revenge takes remains a closely-guarded secret until the hour-long big episode airing at 9:30pm on Wednesday 25th December, but it sets up a chain of game-changing events for the Mitchells as the affair is exposed and things get pretty dangerous.

More like this

Judging from Phil's murderous expression here, Sheanu should be very scared…

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about what's in store for alter ego Sharon, Walford legend Letitia Dean teased: "She thought she'd got away with it and no one was going to find out about Keanu. At the start of Christmas Day, Sharon is really happy and thinks she has it all.

"There are some twists and turns that Sharon definitely doesn't see coming… and neither did I!"

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.