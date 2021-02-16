Is Phil and Kat’s shock EastEnders romance doomed to fail?

Pairing Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) up romantically may seem like an odd choice for EastEnders to make but the more we think about it, the more we realise that they could have the making of the next great soap couple.

But it doesn’t matter what we think as it seems that the potential relationship could be doomed from the start – and one of the biggest reasons for that is Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

With Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) now out of the picture, Sharon is hoping that she and Phil will be able to try a relationship again, but he has other plans and tells her that they will not be getting back together – which given their history is probably wise.

Kat meanwhile is growing concerned about Sharon but keeps those worries from Phil – not wanting him to know how she really feels. When she hears that Phil and Sharon are on a date from Jean (Gillian Wright), she is annoyed but soon learns that the two met so Phil could tell her that they were over.

But while that should be good news, she later overhears Phil badmouthing her to Ben (Max Bowden) as he attempts to keep his cover and that leaves her feeling down and embarrassed. What’s more, her bitterness looks like it could have dire consequences for a business deal that Phil is working on. Will the two be able to get back on the same page, or is this potential new romance already over?

Also in Walford next week, it seems that Ruby Allen’s (Louisa Lytton) could be in for a rough time as she experiences problems with her pregnancy – and that’s on top of the lies she told Martin Fowler (James Bye).

Following another nasty run-in with Stacey (Lacey Turner), her former best friend turned enemy, Ruby is distressed to notice that she is bleeding. Will she and the baby be OK? And will the dramatic events lead to Martin learning the truth?

