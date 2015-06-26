Now, though, the police look set to slap the handcuffs on someone in the Square - but will it be Bobby who's carted off by the cops or an innocent Walford resident?

Speaking about the upcoming plotline, Treadwell-Collins said: "We'd been resting the story a little bit to let everyone get a breather. But it's going to kick up a notch over summer with a big arrest over summer that's going to take us through into September. And a few old faces are returning for that."

RadioTimes.com can reveal that a journalist will inform Ian that a witness has come forward, just as investigating officers swoop down onto Albert Square, leaving show stalwarts like Billy Mitchell sweating over the police presence.

Earlier this year, Treadwell-Collins revealed that the case would take a fresh twist when a wrongful arrest is made. "Someone else – an innocent person – will be arrested for this murder. Then carrying this guilty secret comes back to haunt Ian and Jan," said the executive producer.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

