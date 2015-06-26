Old EastEnders faces to return as "big arrest" is made in the Lucy Beale murder case
But will it be a guilty Bobby being led away by the police - or someone else?
EastEnders boss Dominic Treadwell-Collins has promised that familiar faces from the show's past will return as the Lucy Beale case retakes centre stage.
Bobby may have been revealed to viewers back in February as being the killer in the long-running whodunnit, but the secret of his guilt has so far remained within the Beale family.
Now, though, the police look set to slap the handcuffs on someone in the Square - but will it be Bobby who's carted off by the cops or an innocent Walford resident?
Speaking about the upcoming plotline, Treadwell-Collins said: "We'd been resting the story a little bit to let everyone get a breather. But it's going to kick up a notch over summer with a big arrest over summer that's going to take us through into September. And a few old faces are returning for that."
RadioTimes.com can reveal that a journalist will inform Ian that a witness has come forward, just as investigating officers swoop down onto Albert Square, leaving show stalwarts like Billy Mitchell sweating over the police presence.
Earlier this year, Treadwell-Collins revealed that the case would take a fresh twist when a wrongful arrest is made. "Someone else – an innocent person – will be arrested for this murder. Then carrying this guilty secret comes back to haunt Ian and Jan," said the executive producer.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.