The drama then cuts to the exterior of the boozer, where Phil is pointing out to a police officer that he can't calm down because his daughter Louise's welfare is at risk. Cue Keanu breaking through the cordon and running in the direction of the pub as Sharon screams at him to stop.

With the Queen Vic the venue for Whitney and Callum's wedding reception, it's fair to say that many of EastEnders's most familiar faces will be put in danger as events spiral out of control. So will prison escapee Hunter achieve his aim and get the ultimate revenge on Jack, the man he blames for putting him behind bars? Or maybe the bride or groom will be caught in the crossfire? You can read our theories on potential gunshot victims here.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.