Locking him in the house while she made plans to sell her share of the E20 club to the Mitchells so she and Hunter can leave Walford as soon as possible, Mel was unnerved when the police visited with the news bigamist Ray's other wives Nicola and Maddie had reported Hunter for threatening them to leave him and his mum alone.

Tentatively let off with a caution, Hunter later raged at Mel refusing to apologise for intimidating the women and insisted he would not let anyone 'destroy' them.

What happens when Ray's corpse is dug up?

Mel was forced to admit she had purposely locked him in the house earlier, encouraging him to take a sickie from school, and when her son accused her of not trusting him she convinced Hunter she was trying to protect him and they were still in this cover-up together. But viewers saw Mel was hiding just how shaken she was by his attitude and she later sneaked into the kitchen and reached for the diazepam…

The cliffhanger featured Mel bring a comforting mug of hot chocolate to Hunter in an attempt to make amends for their earlier argument - but it was secretly spiked and Hunter has no idea his own mother is now drugging him with sleeping tablets to stop him getting out of control.

Hunter is leaving the show soon, so could this development be the start of a sinister exit storyline in which Mel ends up accidentally giving her son an overdose of medication? If Hunter discovers what Mel is doing, could he turn his rage on her and kill again? Next week Ray's body is dug up and the Owens go on the run, but the police soon catch up with them… Will Mel shop Hunter to the cops in the end?

