Lucky EastEnders couple to win a million pounds in scenes to be shown next week
The feel-good plotline sees the pair receive a life-changing amount of cash
One Walford couple is to get a change of fortune next week when they win a million pounds on a lottery scratchcard.
Scenes to be shown on Thursday 7 May will the pair left stunned when they buy the card and realise just how much they've scooped.
The feel-good storyline was first leaked to the press last month, with reports claiming that EastEnders bosses wanted it to be the antidote to hard-hitting plots like the murder of Lucy Beale and the death of Nick Cotton.
"The winner has had their ups and downs but is a popular character. Viewers won’t begrudge them their good fortune, a source told the Mirror.
The paper also reported that the winner would then try to buy the Queen Vic from Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), a character who is currently battling with his family over ownership of the Walford pub.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
