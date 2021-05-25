Linda in shock collapse in EastEnders. Will she and the baby be OK?

There has been a bit of tension in the Carter family in EastEnders lately surrounding the recently returned Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) and the tensions boil over next week – with worrying consequences for Linda (Kellie Bright).

Advertisement

One person that is well aware of how fraught things are is Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) who decides to have a chat with Nancy about reaching out to Linda to clear the air – after the last few months, the Carters could do with a calm spell.

Nancy takes her words on board and offers Linda a one-on-one personal training session in the hope that it will lead to some mother-daughter bonding time and while it looks like it will do the trick, Linda pushes herself too far and collapses – with Nancy having no idea that her mother is pregnant.

While waiting for an ambulance, Linda confides in Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) about her condition and soon starts to panic when she feels no movement coming from the baby – then deciding to tell Sharon that the father of the unborn child is not Mick (Danny Dyer).

Thankfully, Linda soon starts to feel movement again and is overjoyed – but her worries about the impending unconventional family situation soon start to take over her thoughts again.

Elsewhere in Walford next week, Big Mo (Laila Morse) says her goodbyes when she gets invited on a cruise with Fat Elvis – one that she may not be returning from for quite some time. While it’s good news for Mo, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) does not take the impending departure well.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Despite encouraging Mo to go and putting on a brave face, even going as far as to help organise a going away party, it is clear how much Jean is going to miss her and she begins acting strangely. She starts to cause real concern for Zack Hudson (James Farrar), who is about to make a stunning discovery…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.