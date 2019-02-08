The next episode sees Kath stand up to her overprotective son and drop the bombshell she and Mas are together, and this time they're a proper item.

New pictures show Mr Beale looking far from comfortable with the arrangement, so will he give his blessing this time after wrecking things so spectacularly before when he blamed his reaction to finding them kissing in the kitchen for ruining his restaurant opening?

Unfortunately, it's been confirmed Mas will soon be bidding goodbye following the news Ganatra has quit the role a year after making a comeback - so what does that mean for Kathy? Will Ian interfere again and drive Masood out of town, leaving his mother heartbroken? Or does Kathy herself decide it's not worth the hassle of angering her offspring again and she swiftly calls time on the relationship? Maybe she's planning to leave too…

