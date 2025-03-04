The news of her death was confirmed by her friend and former ITV reporter Christa Ackroyd on Facebook.

The tribute read: "Reunited with her beloved Richard. I will miss you so much my lovely friend. What adventures we had. The world will always be a duller place without you…"

Apanowicz began her acting career at a young age, starring in Yorkshire Television’s Junior Show Time and in the film Bugsy Malone.

She went on to star in BBC programme Angels, in which she played Nurse Rose Butchins, and also appeared in multiple soaps, including EastEnders, in which she played the caterer Magda Czajkowski, who was in a relationship with soap legend Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

She also had minor roles in Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Later on in her career, Apanowicz presented on BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio York.

Apanowicz and Whiteley were in a relationship from 1994 until his death in 2005 at the age of 61 from heart problems. After he passed away, Apanowicz released a novel titled Richard by Kathryn: The Life of Richard Whiteley.



Tributes have been flooding in for the late actress following the announcement of her death, with ITV Calendar's Ian White writing on social media: "Very sad news tonight about friend and former colleague Kathryn Apanowicz."

In another post, he wrote: "What a huge response there has been to the news our friend Kathryn Apanowicz has died aged 64. Thank you for all the kind comments. Kathryn was full of fun and positivity and a joy to spend time with. Always a hoot! She will be greatly missed."

Broadcaster Carol Vorderman also shared her condolences, writing on Twitter (or X): "Very sadly, our dear Kathy died yesterday. Kathy was Richard Whiteley's long term partner and with him when he passed 20 years ago."

She continued: "Now, she will be with him again, at his side, where she was always at her happiest. Rest In Peace my friend."