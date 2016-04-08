Jane's brother Christian was last seen on screen in 2015 when he attended Jane and Ian's wedding as part of the soap's 30th anniversary live week. Speaking today, John Partridge said:

"I am thrilled to be able to return to EastEnders whilst touring the UK with Chicago… Christian is never far from my mind - I turn my back for five minutes and look what happens!"

Jane’s mother, Linda, has not been seen on screen since February 2009 when she moved to Florida with her husband, Roger. But fans can expect plenty of surprises when she too finds herself back in E20 early this summer.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

