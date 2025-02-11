And for Jane Slaughter, who plays Tracey the barmaid, she has seen it all!

"Tracey sees everything and says very little, but people also wait with bated breath for what she might say," Slaughter told Radio Times magazine.

"There are lots of quiet Traceys all over the country, in cafés, in offices. People relate to that quiet, they like it. But nobody would ever call me Silent Jane. Most people would want me to shut up!"

Tracey watches on in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

There is plenty more to Tracey than meets the eye with a recent miniseries, Tracey: A Day in the Life, revealing that the barmaid had been married and divorced and has a son!

"She doesn't live in Walford, she lives in East Ham," Slaughter added.

Having been part of the soap for four decades, there is a lot Slaughter has had to adapt to. She explained: "EastEnders used to be two episodes a week. We had rehearsal rooms, tech run-through, dress rehearsals, a producers' run. Now it's four and it's rehearse, record."

While it may be "terrifying" for a guest star, Slaughter has "evolved with it".

