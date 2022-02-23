However, it won't be all smiles as she's coming back to the start of a very big storyline for the Carter family.

Fans of EastEnders will be pleased to hear that Frankie Lewis (played by Rose Ayling-Ellis) is making her way back to the Square.

During next week's instalment, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) hits breaking point with his marriage to estranged Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

On Tuesday 1st March, Mick receives divorce papers from his wife, and reality well and truly sets in.

As Mick comes to terms with what's happening in his personal life, the Carters get some news that blows it out of the water – Tina's (Luisa Bradshaw-White) body has been found.

Will the Carters unmask Tina's killer?

In the meantime, Mick will get a silver lining when Rose Ayling-Ellis returns to our screens as Frankie Lewis.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Rose Ayling-Ellis returning to EastEnders as Frankie?

Frankie Lewis will return to EastEnders on Friday 4th March and she will find her world thrown upside down as she learns the devastating news about Tina.

Frankie temporarily left Albert Square in November 2021, when she went to spend time with a friend.

The decision came shortly after she learned the truth about Nancy (Maddy Hill) and Zack (James Farrar) were behind a hit-and-run.

Outside of EastEnders, Rose took a break from EastEnders while she trained for Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

She would go on to win the 2021 series with professional partner, Giovanni Pernice.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.