Threatening Martin's family, and still holding the ace card of knowing it was Stacey who tried to kill his dad Phil Mitchell, Ben's behaviour makes it unsafe for Stacey to come home to the Square.

On Monday, Martin arranges to meet his wife in a secret location to convince her – without revealing the real reason why – that she needs to stay away and she's immediately alarmed by his injuries from Ben's latest beatings.

Stacey's suspicions are aroused and she insists she's going back to Walford to find out what's really going on, forcing Martin to resort to drastic measures to keep his missus safe from Ben's threats.

You'll have to tune in to discover what he tells her, but it ends up in an aggressive showdown and Stacey dishing out a slap. Stacey then goes off again for the remainder of Turner's maternity leave, and is not expected back on screen until 2020, so the Fowlers' marriage is looking pretty shaky by the end of the episode.

Turner gave birth to a daughter, Dusty Rose, in July, but filmed these special scenes shortly after becoming a mum.

