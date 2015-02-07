The 1985 episode also marks the debuts of iconic Queen Vic landlord and landlady Den and Angie Watts. And there are also the first appearances of Adam Woodyatt as Ian and Letitia Dean as Sharon - two characters also at the centre of EastEnders plotlines in 2015.

You can see the rest of the BBC1 schedule for the anniversary week of EastEnders, which includes live footage in all that week's episodes, below:

BBC1 SCHEDULE

MONDAY 16 FEBRUARY

10.45pm The Graham Norton Show - an EastEnders special with guests June Brown, Pam St Clement, Adam Woodyatt, Letitia Dean, Kellie Bright, John Altman, Richard Blackwood, Jessie Wallace, Shane Richie and Danny Dyer. All in front of an audience filled with past and present cast members.

TUESDAY 17 FEBRUARY

7.30pm EastEnders - 30 minute episode with live inserts

WEDNESDAY 18 FEBRUARY

8pm EastEnders - 30 minute episode with live inserts

THURSDAY 19 FEBRUARY

7.30pm EastEnders - 60 minute episode with live inserts

9.30pm - special 30-minute flashback episode with live inserts

FRIDAY 20 FEBRUARY

8pm EastEnders - fully live 30 minute episode.

8.30pm EastEnders: Backstage Live with Zoe Ball, Ore Oduba and Joe Swash. With a live switchover to BBC3 at 9pm

You can read an interview with EastEnders's original costume designer June Hudson here, while below there's a 60-second rundown of all the drama in next week's episodes: