Zack takes a risk with Nancy in EastEnders – how will Mick react?

It appears as though Zack Hudson (James Farrar) is a fan of dicey situations in EastEnders as despite already being in one, he now finds himself slap-bang in the middle of another with Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).

Advertisement

Mick now knows the truth about the accident in which Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) hit Nancy (Maddy Hill) with her car while on a driving lesson with Zack and while he has cautiously chosen to stick by Frankie, he wasted little time in telling Zack to keep his distance from Nancy.

Zack has been growing closer to Nancy since the accident and despite his guilt, his feelings have continued to grow and the two kissed earlier in the week – not knowing that we were being watched by a seething Mick. Tonight saw Mick give his warning and while it looked like Zack was set to heed it, it did not take long for his reckless side to reemerge.

Breaking it off with Nancy proved to be too difficult for him to handle and even though she took the news well, he was quick to stop her from leaving by making a suggestion that is bound to blow up in his face before too long.

The solution to his problem was simple – they just would not let Mick find out that they are continuing to see each other. Nancy did not take much persuasion to go along with it and within two minutes of calling it off, the pair were very much back on again.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

This is now one of many timebombs set to go off for the Carter clan and it promises to be a dramatic time ahead for them all when the truth about it all comes out. Nancy has no idea her own father knows the truth about what happened to her…

Are we about to see the Carter family fractured all over again?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.