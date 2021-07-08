EastEnders: Zack and Frankie agree shock cover up over Nancy’s accident, will they be caught out?

There is a new secret in EastEnders that we imagine will go off at Christmas dinner for the Carter family as the accident involving Nancy (Maddy Hill) is set to be covered up – with Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) one of those keeping it quiet.

She and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) did do the right thing in calling an ambulance and getting her to the hospital but a lie was formed between them that could change the dynamic of the Carter family forever. Zack knows that he would be liable for the accident as he was drunk while giving Frankie a driving lesson when she hit Nancy, so he hastily formed a plan to get himself out of trouble.

He quickly told Frankie to flee the scene and then moved the car so that he could tell the police he stumbled across an injured Nancy while walking home. Frankie was in shock after the collision and did what he said but soon the enormity of what she had done truly began to sink in.

Once the lie had been told, the family began turning up at the hospital with Frankie arriving with Shirley (Linda Henry) and all that she and Zack could do was wait and hope that Nancy did not remember who hit her whenever she woke up.

It is so far so good on that front as Nancy did indeed wake up in tonight’s episode without any memory of the accident – a huge relief to Zack but Frankie remained very much on edge. And she has every right to be because if they weren’t facing prison like they are now.

And not only that, but Frankie now has to live under the same roof as her half-sister while harbouring a secret that is nearly as big as the one that gave Ian Beale a serious bout of food poisoning last Christmas.

How long will it be before the truth comes out, and can there ever be peace between Frankie and Nancy again if it does?

