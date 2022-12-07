It was a big day for Zack in more ways than one, as he was due to start a new job as a chef at Walford East, which is now being run by killer Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara). Zack was all fired up and ready for the day ahead, until Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) inadvertently turned his life upside down.

Father-to-be Zack Hudson (James Farrar) walked away from Walford in tonight's EastEnders (7th December) after pregnant Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) insisted she didn't need him to help her raise their baby.

Earlier in the week, both Whitney and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) took pregnancy tests at the Slaters' house, which revealed that the former was pregnant.

Tonight, as Whitney tried and failed to get a chance to tell Zack her news, Jean found a positive test in the bin at home. She soon jumped to the conclusion that her daughter was expecting.

Worried about the prospect of Stacey having yet another mouth to feed, Jean quizzed her and Stacey decided to have some fun with her, making out that she could take the baby to visit daddy Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) in prison!

Whitney revealed she's pregnant in EastEnders (BBC)

But Stacey finally admitted that she wasn't pregnant after all, and when Jean panicked that young granddaughter Lily (Lillia Turner) could be pregnant instead. Stacey was forced to explain that the test actually belonged to Whitney - but she swore her mum to secrecy.

Unfortunately, well-meaning Jean didn't realise that Zack had no idea, and she congratulated him on impending parenthood just as he was about to start work.

This led to a kitchen disaster as a stunned Zack struggled to complete food orders, and customer and ex-love interest Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) told Ravi that something seemed wrong with Zack.

When Zack walked out of the restaurant, Ravi found him preparing for his evening shift at Peggy's, and he revealed his own experience becoming a single dad to son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury). Encouraging him to face up to what's to come, Ravi told him his job was safe.

Taking his advice on board, Zack headed to see Whitney, where he explained that he knew she was having his baby. But the situation took a wrong turn as they ended up sniping at each other; and when Whit remarked that she'd always wanted to be a mum, Zack asked whether she had got pregnant on purpose.

Fuming, Whitney insisted that she wouldn't have chosen him to father her child. Adding that she and their child didn't need him, Whit told Zack that she could do it all alone. Zack left, swiftly announced to sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) that Whitney was expecting, and packed to flee Albert Square.

But as Zack walked away, bags in hand, is this really the last we'll see of him?

