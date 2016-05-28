Kathy is pleading with Ian to take a break, but he’s still worried for Jane and fretting about the return of Lauren. By Tuesday, a torn Ian will be seen heading to the police station with Bobby to find out whether Bobby will be charged. But expect matters to take a turn for the worse as a determined Ian tries to fix his family.

2. Andy and Roxy get close

Roxy will become the envy of a lot of viewers when local builder Andy takes a shine to her. Friday’s episode will see Andy inviting Roxy to share a meal before leaning in for a kiss. But does he have an ulterior motive in mind?

3. Lauren has news for Abi

Lauren grows frustrated with Abi when she refuses to help Max, who is still languishing in prison after being found guilty of a crime he didn’t commit. But Abi is due to get a shock when Lauren reveals that she knew all along that Bobby had killed Lucy. As Lauren explains everything, she also admits the truth about what’s going on between her and Peter…

4. Donna makes a request of Kush

Donna gets annoyed with Buster when he takes advantage of the fact that there’s currently no market inspector covering the stalls. But the main shock where Donna’s concerned comes after she gets drunk at the Vic and Kush takes her home. Expect Kush to get more than her bargained for when a drunken Donna tries to kiss him and then makes a surprise request. Just what does Donna have to say?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama in EastEnders below.

