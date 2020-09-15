Who is Frankie on EastEnders?

Frankie is a deaf character who began appearing shortly before lockdown began as part of Ben Mitchell's (Max Bowden) storyline where he began to lose what was left of his hearing following the accident he had during the Thames boat disaster.

A cheeky character with a wicked sense of humour, Frankie has already brought a lot of fun to the show by being a bit of a free-spirit and her latest scenes have seen her get a job at The Albert - much to the annoyance of Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) who was hoping she could have given the position to Mick (Danny Dyer).

What is Frankie hiding?

But is Frankie as free-spirited as she seems? Since EastEnders returned from its lengthy lockdown break, viewers have been growing suspicious of her and many are starting to think she could be set on doing something terrible by kidnapping young Ollie Carter.

More like this

Telling Ollie that he reminds her of the younger brother who she lost years before, she has taken a keen interest in the infant and has even been seen secretly taking photos of him whilst skulking out of view. Could she do the unthinkable and snatch him away from the Carter's, or there is something more innocent going on?

Who plays Frankie on EastEnders?

Portraying Eastenders' first-ever deaf character, Frankie, is Rose Ayling-Ellis. Rose is deaf in real life and a rising star, having appeared in Casualty as Bianca Sinclair and as Esther in Summer of Rockets, a drama by Stephen Poliakoff.

Before joining the EastEnders cast, she has taken to the stage at The Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester in the play Mother Courage, Faith, Hope And Charity at The National Theatre, and Herons Workshop at the Lyric Hammersmith. And, if you are a fan of The Vamps, keep an eye out for her in their music video to the song, Middle of the Night.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.