Whitney will be seen talking to Mick in his car and asking the Queen Vic landlord whether it's possible to love two people at the same time, referring of course to him and Lee.

As they discuss the matter, Whitney leans in for a kiss, but how will Mick react? Let's just say that, by the end of the week, the atmosphere at the pub is quite tense, while Mick is torn about what he should do.

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, actor Danny Dyer said that despite Whitney's infatuation, fans of the Carter clan should be reassured:

"It's become obvious since before Christmas that Whitney has an eye for Mick. But we should have a bit of faith in love.

"Kellie Bright and I have built up a love story that everyone would love to have. And why on earth would we have such a beautiful wedding for Mick and Linda only to then undo it?

"Whitney is a beautiful girl, but Mick only has eyes for his wife, who he loves with all his heart. It's an odd, awkward situation. As viewers, we know about Whitney's issues [she was abused by one-time stepfather Tony King], but Mick doesn't. So the way it pans out is very interesting."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

