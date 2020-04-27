Back on the Square, Ms Dean's family and friends believe she's done a runner to avoid a possible prison sentence at her upcoming trial, and have no reason to believe there is more behind her sudden disappearance.

Holed up in her flat, mad Michaela wants Whitney to pay for bumping off her son, despite her own experience of his violent side: not so long ago, Leo locked his own mother in the boot of a car to prevent her from revealing to Whitney he was the secret son of her childhood abuser Tony King and had tracked her down in a twisted attempt to clear his name.

Leo posed under a fake identity for months to woo Whit, before his true agenda was exposed and it emerged her step-mum Bianca Jackson had been in prison for beating him up as a way of trying to keep him away from her family.

More like this

In dramatic scenes showing on Tuesday 28th April at 7.30pm, Whitney takes out the burner phone she kept when she contemplated going on the run the previous week and tries to call uncle Max Branning for help.

Unfortunately, Michaela finds her and puts a stop to it, causing worried Whit to scream in terror as the phone is wrestled away from her.

Will the call connect in time for Max to hear Whitney and realise she's in danger? Or is this the last we'll ever hear or see of the doomed Dean girl?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.