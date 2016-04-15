Now, in scenes to be shown this evening (BBC1, 8pm), Mick will unburden himself to Johnny, revealing that he feels he's lost control of his family. Citing the fact that Lee is on antidepressants as well as his deteriorating relationship with daughter Nancy, Mick wonders why things have become so bleak in Johnny's absence. Can the Carter returnee win him round?

Watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.

