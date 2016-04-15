EastEnders: watch Mick and Johnny's emotional heart to heart - see the scene
The pair bond over the Carter family's woes - get a sneak peek here
Poor Johnny Carter - he's only been back in the country five minutes and he's already had his world rocked by several big family revelations. After learning all about Linda's rape, her wedding nightmare, the incarceration of Dean and Ollie's fall, a traumatised Johnny ended up pointing the finger of blame in dad Mick's direction.
Now, in scenes to be shown this evening (BBC1, 8pm), Mick will unburden himself to Johnny, revealing that he feels he's lost control of his family. Citing the fact that Lee is on antidepressants as well as his deteriorating relationship with daughter Nancy, Mick wonders why things have become so bleak in Johnny's absence. Can the Carter returnee win him round?
Watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.
