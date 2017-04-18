Teasing the upcoming drama, Ryan said recently: “He has quite a sad past, which we’ll find out about later on…Woody is also a bit of a flirt, and yes, there may be someone he has his eye on.”

What we can say is that Woody will get a baptism by fire, seeing as he immediately has to deal with a disaster upstairs at the Vic. And let's just say that the Carters won't exactly be making Woody feel at home...

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.