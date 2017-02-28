EastEnders: Tina has a shock accident - watch the full scene
There's danger for Tina in tonight's episode - get a sneak peek of the drama
A stressed-out Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) is to have an accident in tonight's EastEnders when the bike she's riding collides with a truck.
Tina - who is trying to hold down work at the cafe while caring for mum Sylvie - has recently been seen worrying about her lack of sleep.
And it looks as though there'll be dangerous repercussions in this evening's episode of the BBC1 soap when Tina has a cycling calamity.
Will she be OK? Or is Tina set to become a Carter casualty?
You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.
https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Feastenders%2Fvideos%2F10155117284929939%2F&show_text=0&width=560