And it looks as though there'll be dangerous repercussions in this evening's episode of the BBC1 soap when Tina has a cycling calamity.

Will she be OK? Or is Tina set to become a Carter casualty?

You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.

More like this

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Feastenders%2Fvideos%2F10155117284929939%2F&show_text=0&width=560