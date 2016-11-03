Tiffany and Morgan departed two years ago to begin a new life with mum Bianca and her partner Terry in Milton Keynes. But EastEnders fans hoping to see mouthy Bianca put in an appearance at the nuptials look set to be disappointed: she's apparently laid up with the norovirus.

This evening's visit to Albert Square saw the wedding plans coming under threat thanks to groom-to-be Lee's issues with his self-esteem, plus various calamities involving the flowers and the food (why didn't someone tell Aunt Babe that Morgan only eats chicken nuggets!?). And viewers will now have to wait until tomorrow to see whether Whitney and Lee both get to say "I do".

As for Tiffany and Morgan's own future in Walford, a show insider told RadioTimes.com that the duo will only back for this week's episodes.

