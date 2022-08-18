For months, Stuart has been battling breast cancer while also struggling to connect with newborn son Roland, who was born via surrogate mother Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris). When Stuart felt unable to face up to his issues, wife Rainie (Tanya Franks) made the tough decision to leave Walford with their child after Bernie gave her an ultimatum.

Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) took a huge step in the right direction in tonight's EastEnders (18th August), as he agreed to ask for help over his postnatal depression .

But Bernie's mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley) recognised the signs that Stuart could be suffering with postnatal depression and has been encouraging him to open up. Earlier in the week, Stuart apologised to Karen over not being there for her over the loss of her daughter Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer).

Stuart was heartbroken when his wife walked away. BBC

Karen continued to show him unwavering support, and there were further developments in Stuart's story when he saw his consultant for news on his cancer prognosis. Later, Stuart's brother Callum (Tony Clay) and nan Vi (Gwen Taylor) were worried sick to find that their loved one had written instructions for his funeral and ordered a plaque suggesting that he would die this year, despite ultimately learning that his cancer was in remission.

When Karen was alerted to this behaviour, she reached out once more and Stuart confided that he had signed over all parental rights to Rainie, who never wants to see him again. He added that knowing he was all-clear of cancer now made his feelings even more confusing, as he had thought the illness was causing his anxiety over baby Roland.

Eventually, he agreed to make an appointment at the GP surgery, and Karen committed to going with him despite having planned a party for Bernie's birthday. Later, Dr Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity) explained that the birth of Roland may have triggered underlying anxiety, and confirmed that she believed he was suffering from depression.

She then prescribed him with antidepressants, adding that they could also try Cognitive Behavioural Therapy at a later date. But Stuart was left unsettled as Karen had to rush off to her family.

Back at home, Stuart stared at his prescription, clearly uncertain about what his future held. Will he start the medication in the hope that things will improve, or avoid the issue? Stuart is due to leave Albert Square, but will he have a happy ending?

