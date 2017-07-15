EastEnders: Steven proposes to Lauren - but will she say yes?
Steven continues to pretend he has cancer in next week's episodes - but will Lauren realise he's lying?
Lauren Branning's plan to leave the country came to a halt in last Friday's EastEnders when boyfriend Steven Beale revealed that he's terminally ill with a brain tumour.
And it now seems that liar Steven will make a further move to ensure Lauren stays by his side.
As fans know, Steven isn't really suffering from cancer at all, but Tuesday's episode of the BBC1 soap sees him take advantage of the situation over a drink at the Queen Vic.
Desperate to stop Lauren from running away, Steven shocks his partner with a surprise proposal. As her friends and family watch on, what will Lauren - who no longer loves Steven - do?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
