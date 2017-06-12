As fans know, Steven had been quietly scheming for Lauren to get pregnant by knifing holes in his condoms, little suspecting that Lauren would have a termination after finding out that she was expecting his child.

Now, it seems as though Steven will vent his anger on Lauren's boss - smooth City boy Josh Hemmings - who will find himself in the firing line.

After spotting Lauren and Josh in deep conversation, a seething Steven is quick to give his rival a stern warning. For her part, Abi will be seen attempting to apologise to Steven for the trouble she's caused, only to be put in her place.

By the end of the week, tensions look set to boil over again at Abi's 21st, where things definitely do not go as planned for the birthday girl, Josh, Lauren and Steven. Can we expect heated showdowns and bitter recriminations? It's an EastEnders party - what do you think?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ky0OHYaTwmU