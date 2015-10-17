EastEnders star Ricky Norwood leaves Fatboy Chubb role
Fats will exit in the run-up to Christmas 2015
EastEnders star Ricky Norwood is to exit the BBC1 soap after six years playing the role of Arthur 'Fatboy' Chubb.
The actor is expected to film his final scenes next week, which will then be broadcast in the approach to Christmas.
A BBC spokesperson said: "We can confirm Ricky is leaving EastEnders. We wish him all the best for the future."
Fatboy has this week become involved in a tentative relationship with market-stall holder Donna Yates (Lisa Hammond), which appeared to then hit the rocks, although show bosses are currently keeping quiet about how the character of Fats will leave the soap.
Norwood has played Fatboy on EastEnders since 2010. He won the Best Newcomer award at the 2010 Inside Soap Awards and Most Popular Newcomer at the 2011 National Television Awards.
However, last year, he was suspended for two months from EastEnders after he was reportedly videoed on Skype smoking cannabis and performing a sex act while naked. It is understood though that the decision to write out Fatboy is not linked to that past suspension.
