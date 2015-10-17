A BBC spokesperson said: "We can confirm Ricky is leaving EastEnders. We wish him all the best for the future."

Fatboy has this week become involved in a tentative relationship with market-stall holder Donna Yates (Lisa Hammond), which appeared to then hit the rocks, although show bosses are currently keeping quiet about how the character of Fats will leave the soap.

Norwood has played Fatboy on EastEnders since 2010. He won the Best Newcomer award at the 2010 Inside Soap Awards and Most Popular Newcomer at the 2011 National Television Awards.

More like this

However, last year, he was suspended for two months from EastEnders after he was reportedly videoed on Skype smoking cannabis and performing a sex act while naked. It is understood though that the decision to write out Fatboy is not linked to that past suspension.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.