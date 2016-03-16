Kush and Shabnam were involved in a number of high profile plotlines during Thakrar's stint on the show, most notably the stillbirth of their son Zaair in emotional scenes that won both popular and critical praise.

Thakrar left EastEnders last month, a decision that Ghadami admits has had an impact on his own character. "I feel like I've lost a big piece of the puzzle that makes up my character," he added to Inside Soap. "Everyone loved working with her."

Since Thakrar exited Albert Square, her name has been linked to sci-fi drama Doctor Who, where it is understood that she is on a list of actresses in the frame to replace Jenna Coleman as the companion of Peter Capaldi's Time Lord.

On the topic of his former co-star's future plans, Ghadami noted: "I know she'll go on to great things."

