Actress Lacey Turner spoke last December of her decision to return to EastEnders, when she commented: “I may have left EastEnders over three years ago but the show has always been in my heart, as has Stacey, and she has never really left my side. I am so excited about returning and seeing what the future holds for her. It’s been a while since I set foot in Albert Square and I am looking forward to coming home.”

Executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins added: “Stacey is one of EastEnders's best-loved characters, played by one of television’s finest actors and I am tremendously excited that Lacey has decided to return home to Walford. Stacey’s last time on the Square was iconic. But that was just the first act. There is so much more to come for Stacey - and her return will send ripples of drama through the Square.”

You can watch the promo below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBfXJJ-mRno