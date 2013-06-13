Tanya (Jo Joyner) is to make a desperate decision in tonight’s episode of EastEnders when she throws her daughter Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) out of the house.

Advertisement

The troubled teen is turfed out of No 5 Albert Square following a confrontation with Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald), who is aghast at her sister’s drunken behaviour. Annoyed that Lauren has got her hands on more vodka, viewers will see Abi snatch the bottle and pour its contents down the sink. A livid Lauren then flies into a rage and destroys Abi’s revision notes in a retaliatory strike.