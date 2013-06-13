EastEnders spoilers: Tanya throws Lauren out of the house - preview pictures
The alcohol-dependent teen finds herself out on her ear in tonight's episode
Tanya (Jo Joyner) is to make a desperate decision in tonight’s episode of EastEnders when she throws her daughter Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) out of the house.
The troubled teen is turfed out of No 5 Albert Square following a confrontation with Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald), who is aghast at her sister’s drunken behaviour. Annoyed that Lauren has got her hands on more vodka, viewers will see Abi snatch the bottle and pour its contents down the sink. A livid Lauren then flies into a rage and destroys Abi’s revision notes in a retaliatory strike.
Tanya is furious and, fed up with Lauren’s destructive behaviour, she tells her daughter that Max (Jake Wood) and Kirsty (Kierston Wareing) are welcome to her as she pushes her out the door and slams it closed. So is there any way for Lauren to make amends or she is too far gone to even try?