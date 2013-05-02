When we last saw Sharon Rickman (Letitia Dean), she was lying passed out on the floor having dangerously mixed pills and alcohol on a night out. This evening, though, Sharon regains consciousness and is forced to confess to Lola (Danielle Harold) that she’s been taking painkillers after her stash of pills is uncovered.

Advertisement

Sharon promises Lola that she isn’t addicted but when Lola goes to throw the tablets away, Sharon violently wrenches the pills back and spills the contents onto the floor. Desperately addicted, Sharon scrabbles around on her hands and knees, picking the pills up.