EastEnders spoilers: Sharon's painkiller addiction crisis - new picture released
Lola is left with a difficult dilemma after discovering Sharon's secret
When we last saw Sharon Rickman (Letitia Dean), she was lying passed out on the floor having dangerously mixed pills and alcohol on a night out. This evening, though, Sharon regains consciousness and is forced to confess to Lola (Danielle Harold) that she’s been taking painkillers after her stash of pills is uncovered.
Sharon promises Lola that she isn’t addicted but when Lola goes to throw the tablets away, Sharon violently wrenches the pills back and spills the contents onto the floor. Desperately addicted, Sharon scrabbles around on her hands and knees, picking the pills up.
Lola then makes it clear that she’s telling Phil the truth – she can’t have Lexi living there with her anymore. However, Sharon warns her that if she does, she will risk Lexi going back into care. Lola is left with a dilemma – but will she keep Sharon’s dark secret?