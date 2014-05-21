A source told The Sun newspaper: "Sharon is attacked while she locks up. She puts up a fight but her assailant fells her and she's left fighting for her life. It all happens very quickly and she has no idea who her attacker is or why it happens. It will be touch-and-go as the surgeons battle to save her.

"There are a lot of twists and turns to come but boyfriend Phil (Steve McFadden) is at Sharon's bedside praying she pulls through."

The mugging follows the killing of Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater) back in April - but is the same person responsible for both crimes? The insider added: “There are a lot of twists to come. Whether Sharon’s attack is related to Lucy’s remains to be seen.”

At the moment, sous-chef Jake Stone (Jamie Lomas) is facing charges for Lucy's murder, but what will this new attack mean for his future?

Viewers can see the consequences when the attack on Sharon airs next month.