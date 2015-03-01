Previously, the actress has played Grace Olubunmi - the grandmother of Mercy and Faith - back in 2011. And in 1990, she appeared as the character Pearl Chadwick.

Show bosses are not revealing who Thomas will be playing on this occasion, although executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins did tell the Daily Star Sunday:

“Ellen Thomas belongs on EastEnders. Albert Square now has a new steely matriarch – with a few twisted secrets hidden behind her beaming smile.”

The actress - whose other screen credits include Doctor Who and Teachers - made the headlines in 2014 when it was revealed that she was declared bankrupt over an unpaid tax bill.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week's drama on EastEnders below.

