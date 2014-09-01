Unbeknown to Phil, Sharon has teamed up with crooked solicitor Marcus Christie (Stephen Churchett) to get hold of Phil's cash. But the bar owner will reconsider her actions next week after seeing how vulnerable Phil is. However, it looks like her change of heart has come too late - Phil has seen Sharon and Marcus together and is instantly suspicious.

In scenes to be shown next week, Phil sets about seeking answers, but when his worst fears are confirmed, he takes out his frustrations at the Arches. In the end, it's left to former flame Shirley (Linda Henry) to calm Phil down, but her offers of help soon turn to passion and the pair end up tearing each other's clothes off!

Fans can see how events pan out when EastEnders airs these scenes on Tuesday 9 September.