That Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has a funny way of showing affection. His latest attempt to prove his worth has landed Sharon (Letitia Dean) in hospital after the thugs he employed to frighten her took things too far.

At the close of last night's episode, Phil told the truth to a shocked Shirley (Linda Henry) when he admitted: "I'm the one who sent them over there in the first place. They were only meant to scare her."