EastEnders spoilers: Phil gets his revenge on Sharon's attackers - first look pictures
But can Shirley Carter stop him before he ends up making matters worse?
That Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has a funny way of showing affection. His latest attempt to prove his worth has landed Sharon (Letitia Dean) in hospital after the thugs he employed to frighten her took things too far.
At the close of last night's episode, Phil told the truth to a shocked Shirley (Linda Henry) when he admitted: "I'm the one who sent them over there in the first place. They were only meant to scare her."
Now - in scenes set to air this evening on BBC1 at 7pm - Phil will be seen setting out for revenge. As he faces one of the attackers at the Arches (where else?), Phil takes matters into his own hands. But can Shirley stop him before things spiral out of control?